AAP Gujarat Chief invites Hardik Patel to join party amid rumours of infighting in Congress

Amid rumours of Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel quitting the party over infighting in the party, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia on April 15 invited him to join a "like-minded party". “If Hardik Patel is not liking in the Congress party, he should join a like-minded party like AAP. Instead of complaining to Congress, wasting his time, he should contribute here. A party like Congress would not have a place for dedicated people like him,” the AAP leader said.