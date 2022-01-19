AAP declares Amit Palekar as CM candidate for Goa Assembly Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared Amit Palekar as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly Polls on January 19. While making the announcement, the party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that Amit Palekar is an advocate by profession and comes from the Bhandari community. Legislative Assembly Elections will be held in Goa on February 14, 2022 to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.