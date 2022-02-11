AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal vows to make Goa debt-free if voted to power

Ahead of Goa Polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 11 claimed that their party AAP will end entire debt and make the budget profitable in state if they are voted to power. Also, he added that BJP and congress parties are responsible for putting Goa under the debt of 24 thousand crores. While addressing the Press Conference in Panaji, he said, “Together these parties put a debt of 24 thousand crores on Goa. If you vote for them again, then in 5 years you will give a loan of 50 thousand crores and after that 1 lakh crores. If we vote for AAP, we will end the entire debt and make the budget profitable.”“Voting for Congress means voting for BJP. Last time you made 17 Congress MLAs, out of which, 15 MLAs left the party, so there is no point in voting for Congress,” Kejriwal added.