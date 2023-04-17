Search icon
AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi Mayor Candidate

Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has once again decided that Shelly Oberoi will be AAP’s candidate for Mayor Election in Delhi.“Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are scheduled to be held on 26th April once again. CM and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has decided that Dr Shelly Oberoi will once again be our candidate in the election. For the Deputy Mayor post, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal will be our candidate,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

