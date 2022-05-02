AAP alleges BJP of signing MoU with non-existing NGO in name of digitalising MCD schools

A day after senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the Municipal Corporation awarded a school upkeep tender to a non-existent non-governmental organisation (NGO) and then pushed government workers to collect payments for it, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on May 02 trained guns at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stating that BJP signed MoU with a non-existing NGO ‘Drop In Ocean’ in the name of digitalisation on MCD schools.