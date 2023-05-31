Aamir Khan takes perky dig at Kapil Sharma for never inviting him to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Superstar Aamir Khan was seen at the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ in Mumbai. At the event, Aamir Khan playfully complained to comedian Kapil Sharma, also present at the event, for not inviting him to the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ ever. “I have been spending more time with my family these days. I like to watch something funny every night before bed. I have been watching ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for a few months now and I have become a fan. I rang him a few weeks back to appreciate his comic work. But why was I never invited to be the guest at the show?” Khan said directing the last question towards Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma came back with a giddy reply that left all present there in splits. “I have requested him a few times but I am only able to catch him in the interval of 3 years,” he said.