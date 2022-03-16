Aam Aadmi Party was born out of deception Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on March 16, took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that the party was born out of deception. “Aam Aadmi Party was born out of deception. During Anna Hazare's movement, he was sitting for the movement but he built his organisation under the guise of his movement keeping political ambitions,” he said.