Aam Aadmi Party is going to be natural replacement of Congress: Raghav Chadha

As exit polls predict a landslide victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab Assembly Elections, party leader Raghav Chadha on March 07 said that people of Punjab had voted for change in the state. “Exit poll results tell us that people of Punjab have overwhelmingly voted for change. People rejected traditional political parties. AAP is now a national & fastest-growing political party. AAP is going to be national and natural replacement of Congress,” said Raghav Chadha.