Aam Aadmi Party copying policies of Rajasthan govt, claims Pratap Khachariyawas

Rajasthan Consumer Affairs Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on March 28 claimed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is copying the social and welfare policies made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. “AAP has copied the social and welfare policies of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. We have made 50 units of electricity-free in the state. We also provide free health treatment to people. They have come to power in Punjab by copying us,” Khachariyawas added.