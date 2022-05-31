AAI’s endeavours for people with reduced mobility making their journey convenient memorable

In continuation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of equipping airports with additional services for people with reduced mobility, the Airports Authority of India under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has been endeavouring to accomplish the objective of making airports a barrier-free facility. And today, one can see ramps, railings, water facilities and other public utilities being brought about at airports’ premises with special focus on the convenience of such people.At Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, right from the entry point, passengers with mobility issues are rendered special attention by the airport staff. And their movement is not just facilitated by the recently developed infrastructure but they are accompanied all along by one or the other department to provide them a premier-level airport experience at par with others. People with mobility issues can communicate with the airport staff from the parking space itself at Maharana Pratap Airport in Udaipur. A help desk has been installed in the space which allows people to contact the department of their need. Travellers having disabilities will receive special attention from the airport staff at the ramp developed outside the terminal building so that they can have easy access into the building. Retiring room facilities are also made available for the PRM Passengers if they have connecting flights the next day. Booking services are made available inside the airport for the services of retiring rooms. Lift facility for PRM people has also been installed inside the terminal building. Passengers have expressed their contentment at the facilities that they say have played a key role in their enhanced flying experience. The Airport at the tourists’ hub Goa too has been equipped with similar facilities. The authorities say they are committed to further improving the standards and make travellers’ experiences even more memorable. Meanwhile the Airports Authority of India is drawing up its plan to replicate such facilities at airports across the country which they believe they will be able to achieve in near future.