Aaditya Thackeray slams MNS party over playing on Hanuman Chalisa outside party’s Headquarters

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on April 10 took a jibe on MNS party workers over playing Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena Headquarters in Mumbai. He said that MNS is trying to revive their dead party. “They're trying to revive their dead party. Our Hindutva is known to everyone. We will fulfill what we have promised (during elections) to the people,” the minister said.