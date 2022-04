Aaditya Thackeray launches tap-in tap-out bus services in Mumbai

Mumbai has become India’s first city on April 20 with fully automatic tap-in tap-out buses. Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray launched tap-in tap-out service on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route. Maharashtra government will be implementing this in all 10 buses on this route very soon and later will expand it on all 438 routes.