Aaditya Thackeray joins protest against metro car shed in Aarey

People in Mumbai have continued to protest against the metro shed project in Aarey forest. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on July 10 also joined the protest. The protest erupted after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde overturned the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government’s decision to relocate the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony.Aaditya Thackeray said, “The battle for Aarey is the nation’s battle. Jungles and the environment need to be protected, climate change is upon us. MVA government had declared the 808-acre forest area protecting the tribals and their homes. We had proposed construction to be turned into a veterinary hospital for the jungle.”“Whatever anger they (Maharashtra Govt) have against us should not be taken out on the city. Mumbaikars know which land is forest land and which is not. We should all work for Mumbai and that’s what I expect from the present government,” he added.