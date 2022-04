Aaditya Thackeray attends inauguration of ‘Mission Financial Literacy Program’ in Mumbai

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on April 11 attended the inauguration of the ‘Mission Financial Literacy Program’ in Mumbai. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have jointly designed a Financial Literacy course for students of 8th and 9th standard from June 2022.