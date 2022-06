Aaditya Thackeray arrives at Lucknow airport ahead of his Ayodhya visit

Ahead of his Ayodhya visit, Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray arrived at the airport in Lucknow on June 15. The minister also expressed his wish to visit the temple first.“When we came for the 1st time in 2018, we said 'pehle mandir, phir sarkaar'. I'll offer prayers and receive blessings. The land is not political, it's the land of 'Ram Rajya',” the minister said.