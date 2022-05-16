A Surat school imparts teachings of holy books to all students

Situated in the city of Surat, the government school of Jakharda village of Surat city stands out among others. Its teachings are breaking the regulation of schools who teach the usual science and math. Students of various castes, creed and religions are being taught ancient scriptures and texts like Gita and Quran in order to inculcate traditional values and bring them closer to their culture. What makes these children unique apart from their high intelligence quotient is that each one of them is well versed with shloks of Gita, whether he is a follower of Hinduism, Islam, Christianity or any other religion.