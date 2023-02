A story of love and devotion, Jaipur man builds temple worth Rs 7 crore to fulfill wife's dream

A man in Jaipur has built a temple for his wife at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Baijanti Lenka has been a huge devotee of Goddess Santoshi since childhood and to fulfill her wish to worship her daily, her husband Khetrabashi Lenka laid foundation of the temple in her village Manitapur.