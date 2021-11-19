{"id":"2920330","source":"DNA","title":"A big step of PM Modi: Tarlochan Singh on announcement of farm laws withdrawal","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"It’s a big step of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Former Press Secretary to President of India Tarlochan Singh on November 19 following the announcement of repealing farm laws. “It's tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Thankful to PM Modi for repealing 3 farm laws. He himself said that they couldn't convince farmers and had to consider people's aspirations. Farmers should also return home,” he added. \r

