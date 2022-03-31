9th fuel price spike in 10 days, petrol, diesel dearer by Rs 6.40 a litre

Fuel prices have once again gone up on March 31, netting an increase of about Rs 6.40 a litre in nine revisions in 10 days so far. Petrol, diesel prices was further hiked by 80 paise per litre in the National Capital. Price of petrol and diesel in Delhi at Rs 101.81 and Rs 93.07 per litre respectively. With the fresh hike, petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 116.72 per litre and Rs 100.94 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 107.45 and Rs 97.52 per litre respectively, increased by 76 paise. Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.