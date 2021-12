960 people have got themselves registered in employment fair: Uttarakhand CM

Speaking at the mega employment fair organised in Haldwani on December 28, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that 960 people have got themselves registered in this fair.“960 young men and women have got themselves registered in this fair. 35 companies have reached here. We are organising this type of fair continuously,” said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.