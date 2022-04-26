90 years of Theerthadanam represents immortal journey of idea of India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26 while addressing at the inaugural ceremony of 90th anniversary of Sivagiri pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalaya extended his best wishes to all the followers and devotees of Theerthadanam, Brahma Vidyalaya stating, “The journey of 90 years of Theerthadanam and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidyalayam is not just a journey of one institution. This is also the immortal journey of that idea of India, which keeps on moving forward through different mediums in different periods.”“Be it the city of Shiva in Varanasi or Sivagiri in Varkala, every center of India's energy holds a special place in the lives of all of us Indians. These places are not just places of pilgrimage, they are not just centers of faith, they are awakening establishments of the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat',” said PM Modi. “In the golden journey of Teerthadanam and Brahma Vidyalayam, this event involves the endless faith and tireless work of lakhs of crores of followers, I convey my best wishes to all the followers and devotees,” he added.