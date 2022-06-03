9-point action plan prepared to prevent fires at landfill sites Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Environment Minister of Delhi Gopal Rai on June 02 visited Bhalswa landfill in Delhi. He said that state government has prepared a 9-point action plan to prevent fires at landfill sites. “We prepared a 9-point action plan to prevent fires at landfill sites which includes installation of fabricated pipes to combat storage of methane and a ban on unauthorised entry, directions given to MCD,” he said.