9 Killed, Many Injured in Massive Explosion at Illegal Firecracker Unit in Bengal; BJP Demands Probe

At least nine people were killed and several injured after an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra block in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced ex gratia of Rs 2.5 lakh for the families of the deceased. She said the owner of this illegal firecracker factory was arrested earlier but he got bail.