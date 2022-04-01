9 dead, 4 injured in road accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir

At least 9 persons were killed in a road accident after a car falls into gorge in Bufliaz village of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on March 31. As many as 4 persons have also sustained injuries in the accident. Injured were shifted to the nearby hospital. According to Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Surankote Hospital, Dr Zulfikar Choudhary, “9 persons were found dead on the spot whereas 4 were critically injured and referred to hospital in Rajouri.”