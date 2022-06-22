8th International Yoga Day Transgender Community performs Yoga with PM Modi

The 8th International Day of Yoga was special in many respects. This year, many transgender, specially-abled persons and orphans got an opportunity to perform Yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time. Around 15 transgender people participated in the Yoga event on June 21 at Karnataka’s Mysuru. The transgender considered this moment as a milestone in their lives and said that they have faith in PM Modi that he will make their lives better by introducing a good scheme for their community. Speaking to ANI, one of the transgender, Pranati Prakash said, “Today our enthusiasm is high. We never thought that we will perform Yoga with PM Modi. People look down upon us. We are glad to be invited to the Yoga event with the Prime Minister. For this, we practised Yoga for the last 15 days. We were also given training. After which, 15 transgender people were selected for the event.”