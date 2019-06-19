{"id":"2762834","source":"DNA","title":"8 people including 2 children killed in road accident in UP’s Sambhal","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":" Eight persons including two children died in a road accident in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. 12 more people got injured in the road rash. The incident took place near Lahrawan village of Bahjoi area, when a speeding container truck collided with another vehicle last night.Sambhal’s Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Prasad told ANI, “8 people died on the spot and 12 others got injured. Condition of some injured is reported to be critical. All injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.” \r

