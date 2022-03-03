8 flights to jet off from Bucharest carrying around 1,800 Indians today: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia informed that 8 flights will jet off from Bucharest to take around 1,800 Indian Nationals to India on March 03. While speaking to ANI, he said, “Today 8 flights will arrive in Bucharest and will take around 1,800 citizens to India. Yesterday, 6 flights carrying around 1,300 citizens left from Bucharest. Now I am going to border point Siret. There are 1,000 students in Siret.”