8 die, several feared trapped as cold storage godown roof collapses in Sambhal

Several people were feared trapped as the roof of a cold storage godown collapsed in the Chandausi area of Sambhal on March 16. SDRF, NDRF teams continued the rescue operations. 11 people were rescued and 8 people died. Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur said, “Death toll has risen to 8. Some persons are still missing. Teams of NDRF and SDRF engaged in search and rescue operations. 11 people are rescued so far.” “FIR has been registered against the owner and two others. We have detained 4 people for questioning. The main accused are absconding and are being searched. We will be able to tell the real reason for the collapse of this building only after the debris is removed,” said SP Chakresh Mishra, Sambhal.