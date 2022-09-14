8 Congress leaders join BJP in Goa

Giving a big jolt to the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, eight senior Congress leaders joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Panaji. Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira Rudolf Fernande joined the party in the presence of state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.