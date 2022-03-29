7th upward fuel price revision in 8 days, dearer by Rs 5/litre now

India registered a seventh hike in fuel prices in eight days on March 29. Petrol, diesel prices was further hiked by 80 paise and 70 paise per litre respectively. Petrol now costing over Rs 100 a litre in the national capital. In Delhi, petrol will cost Rs 100.21 per litre, while diesel would cost Rs 91.47 per litre. With the fresh hike, petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai rose to Rs 115.04 per litre and Rs 99.25 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 105.94, increased by 76 paise, and diesel is Rs 96, increased by 67 paise. While speaking to ANI, commuters expressed their concerns over the rising prices of the petrol and diesel.