7th Pay Commission How Much Will Salary Increase For Central Govt Employees After DA Hike

Dearness Allowance (DA) for central govt employees and pensioners hiked by 3%. DA and DR are now 53% for central govt employees and pensioners. This move will affect more than 1 crore people. Central government employees will receive the increase in DA starting with October's salary. Dearness relief applicable for govt pensioners has been increased by 3%. This brings the dearness relief to 53%.