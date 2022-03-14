7th edition of Nepal Buildcon International Expo concludes

Nepal's largest expo on architecture, buildings, construction, design and engineering, the Nepal Buildcon International Expo has concluded on Sunday in Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu. The international level and Nepal's largest expo on Architecture, Buildings, Construction, Design and Engineering the Buildcon Expo has been held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. It is the 7th edition which saw outpouring participation of Indian companies. The International Exhibition is supported by the Nepal Engineering Association (NEA), Federation of Contractors Association of Nepal (FCAN), Society of Nepalese Architects (SONA), Heavy Equipment Parts Association and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Alongside the 7th Nepal Buildcon International Expo, the event was also hosted Nepal Construction Machinery and Heavy Equipment International Expo as the concurrent event which showcased construction equipment and heavy equipment of companies from Nepal and abroad. The Theme of the expo was to promote shared responsibilities, reiterates industry role and responsibility in National Development. This year the expo focused on showcasing advanced construction technologies, inspiring innovative products and services for maximum exposure and greatest reach in Nepal's growing construction sector.