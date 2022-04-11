77 people arrested in attack on Ram Navami procession in Khargone: MP Minister Narottam Mishra

A day after the incident where stones were hurled at a Ram Navami procession that triggered arson in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on April 11, while talking to the media persons informed that 77 people have been arrested so far. “77 people arrested so far. SP was injured after he was shot with a taser, can call it a bullet too. 6 more police personnel were injured, they are stable. A person not from police has a severe head injury,” he said.