75th Infantry Day: CDS General Rawat, Army Chief General Naravane lay wreath at National War Memorial
DNA Video Team
Oct 27, 2021, 02:05 PM IST
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane laid wreath at National War Memorial in Delhi on the occasion of 75th Infantry Day on October 27. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir Valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.