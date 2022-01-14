75 pc COVID death cases in recent past were unvaccinated: Delhi Health Minister

While briefing on the present COVID situation in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on January 14 informed that 75 per cent of the COVID patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated. “Delhi reported 28,867 COVID cases yesterday. Today, the national capital is expected to record less than 25,000 cases. 75 per cent of the COVID patients who died in the recent past were unvaccinated. More than 13000 beds (88 pc) are available,” he added.