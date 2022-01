74th Army Day: Parade underway at Cariappa Ground in Delhi

Parade underway at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi to mark Army Day. Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army-Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.