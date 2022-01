74th Army Day: Jaisalmer displays world’s largest Khadi national flag

On the occasion of 74th Army Day, the world’s largest national flag made from Khadi was displayed for the public along the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on January 15. The flag was 225 feet long in length and 150 feet wide in width. The Army day is celebrated on January 15 every year to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army-Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.