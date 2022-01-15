74th Army Day: Army Chief MM Naravane inspects parade at Cariappa Ground in Delhi

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane inspected the parade at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment on January 15. January 15, 2022 marked the 74th Army Day for India. Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army-Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.