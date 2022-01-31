73rd Republic Day celebrations bring together different faiths

It is the patriotic hearts of Indian citizens that the country stands as an undefeatable example of a multicultural diverse society. Recently, when the entire country was soaked in the festivities of the 73rd Republic Day, people of different religious communities were seen celebrating the occasion together regardless of any discrimination. In Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Doda districts, the Indian Army organised flag hoisting events that brought together people of different religious communities and tied them in a single knot of nationalism. Similar scenes were witnessed at Aligarh Muslim University where students, professors and locals of different religious communities gathered together to hoist the Tiranga and present their devotion towards the country. It is due to examples like these that the world looks at India with awe and wonders how the second most populated country in the world resides with such great unity and diversity.