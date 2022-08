703 kg of mephedrone seized from Nalasopara area in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police on August 04 seized 703 kg of mephedrone from the Nalasopara area. “The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seized 703 kg of mephedrone from the Nalasopara area. The seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1,400 crores. Five drug peddlers were arrested,” said Datta Nalawade, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell.