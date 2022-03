7-year-old girl allegedly raped in Ayodhya, undergoing treatment

A 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped near the Ayodhya Kotwali Police Station limit on March 16. “Police have received information about a 7-year-old girl allegedly raped near Ayodhya Kotwali PS limit. She has been hospitalised, the medical examination is being done. Accused's identity is still unknown. Soon we will book the culprit,” said SSP Ayodhya Kotwali Shailesh Kumar Pandey.