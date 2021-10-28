7 rescued after mud mound collapses in Kanpur

Seven persons were rescued after a mud mound collapsed in Maunakhat village in Ghatampur Tehsil of Kanpur district on October 27. According to an administration official, “Villagers were digging the soil from the mound to paint their houses, put soil on the walls and for Diwali lamps. The mound collapsed due to excessive digging and seven people, including six women were victims. Two people have been seriously injured. All seven people were rescued using JCB machines.”