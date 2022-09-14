7 police officials suspended for firing incident in Begusarai

Following the brutal firing incident in Begusarai, Bihar Additional Director General of Police Jitendra Singh Gangwar on September 14 informed that at least seven police officials have been suspended with immediate effect for not controlling the situation properly during the mishap. While elucidating the incident, he said, “Checking was done all through the night. Neighbouring districts were alerted. A separate investigation team collected CCTV footage, criminals can be seen in them. We are verifying. A few people detained, they’re being questioned. Prima facie, our patrolling party was on the streets. Still, they either couldn’t stop the criminals or couldn’t do checking. In this connection, seven Police officials have been suspended with immediate effect.”