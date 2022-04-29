7 persons arrested for throwing objectionable material outside Mosque in Ayodhya

Out of 11 people, 7 persons have been arrested on April 28 for allegedly throwing objectionable material outside the Mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Action under the Gangsters Act and NSA will be initiated against them. Further investigation is underway. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, “We have arrested 7 persons for throwing objectionable material outside the Mosque. 11 people were involved in the incident. We will arrest the others soon. Action under the Gangsters Act and NSA will also be initiated against them,” he added.