7 faces of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police releases pictures to expedite arrest

Punjab Police issued a lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh. National Security Act has been invoked against him and declared fugitive by the Punjab Police. Punjab Police released Amritpal’s pictures in different attires on March 21 to expedite the search operation. From clean shave to full-grown beard, Punjab Police released 7 different pictures of fugitive Amritpal Singh. As search operations to arrest Amritpal Singh continues, Punjab Police has sought people’s cooperation. According to CCTV visuals, Amritpal Singh was seen escaping in an SUV in Jalandhar on March 18. Police also informed that Amritpal went to a Gurudwara, changed his clothes and escaped on motorcycle. As per a source, BSF and Sashastra Seema Bal are also alerted by MHA to keep a close eye on international borders. Amritpal’s pictures have also been circulated at key escape points at borders with Nepal, Pakistan.

