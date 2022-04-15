7 children die due to viral infection in Sirohi: Rajasthan Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on April 15 informed that seven children have died in Sirohi District due to viral infection. Team from Jaipur and Jodhpur have reached village in Sirohi for door-to-door survey. While speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said, “I have spoken to Collector. 7 children have died (in Sirohi district). These deaths have occurred due to a viral. A survey of the village has been done. The situation is now under control. Teams from Jaipur and Jodhpur have also reached there.”