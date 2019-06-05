64ft-tall monolithic statue of Lord Vishnu reaches Bengaluru temple

A massive monolithic statue of Vishwaroopa Mahavishnu, weighing 300-tonnes, was brought to a temple. The statue, which is 64-feet-tall, will be installed in the premises of Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Viveknagar area of Bengaluru. Upon the arrival of the statue on a large truck, people in large number gathered at the spot to get a glimpse of the structure and to offer their prayers to the almighty.