64 school students test positive for COVID-19 in Rayagada district in Odisha

India is still reeling under the shadow of COVID-19 as many as 64 students from a school tested positive for COVID-19 in Rayagada district of Odisha on May 08. “The students have no symptoms and have been isolated. Medical teams have been deployed in the hostels,” said Saroj Kumar Mishra, District Magistrate, Rayagada.