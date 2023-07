64 Padma Awardees 2022 visit National War Memorial

Padma Awardees 2022 visited National War Memorial (Rashtriya Samar Smarak) in Delhi on March 22. 64 Awardees also paid homage to the soldiers. The National War Memorial has been built to honour and remember soldiers of the Indian military who fought in armed conflicts of independent India.

