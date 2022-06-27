618th Urs of Khwaja Bande Nawaz brings together all faiths under one roof

Situated in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Khwaja Bande Nawaz has served as a cynosure of communal harmony for generations. Recently, the 618th Urs of the saint was organised at the 600 year old shrine which was attended by hundreds of devotees from across the nation, irrespective of their religion. The beginning of the three day event was marked by an inaugural ceremonial procession called the Sandal Shareef which was taken out from the Baji Masjid from Mominpura to the Dargah premises after a special prayer.The event included chanting of ceremonial verses, speeches and Qawwali programs.